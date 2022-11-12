Realme 10 5G With 90Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 50MP Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Realme has officially unveiled in China. This comes just days before the launch of the Realme 10 Pro series (Realme 10 Pro 5G and Realme 10 Pro+ 5G) in China. Let’s take a look at the Realme 10 5G price, specifications, and features and find out what the device has in store for us.

Realme 10 5G Price

Realme 10 5G is a budget category phone that is offered in two models. The base model packs 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. It is priced at CNY 1,299 which roughly translates to ₹14,700. Another model has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage capacity. It carried a price tag of CNY 1,599 – approx. ₹18,000.

Realme 10 5G Specifications

The Realme 10 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via a microSD card. Additionally, up to 6GB of unused storage can be utilised as virtual RAM.

The Realme 10 5G sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a pixel density of 401 PPI. The screen boasts 98 percent NTSC coverage and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The panel is also protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5. The Realme 10 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging support.

For optics, the Realme 10 5G gets a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor. The main camera is paired with a 2 MP macro unit and a portrait lens. The waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP selfie camera. The Realme 10 5G runs Android 12 out of the box with the Realme UI 3.0 skin on top.