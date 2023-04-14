Real Estate Builder Arrested For Duping Rs 12 Lakhs On Pretext Of Providing Plots

Bhubaneswar: Mancheswar Police in Bhubaneswar today arrested a real estate builder in connection with Rs 12 lakh fraud on the pretext of providing plots.

According to police, the accused, Manoj Kumar Sahoo (42), swindled Rs 2 lakh from one, Sourabh Acharya to provide a plot at Bajrasena Construction project at Shiv Shakti Nagar within Pahala police station limits.

The accused had finalised to provide a 2000 sqft plot to the complainant at a total cost of Rs 43 lakhs and had taken Rs 2 lakh in advance in December last year. However, after taking the advance the accused kept dodging the requests of the complainant and did not give possession of the plot.

A complaint in this regard was registered with Mancheswar Police Station and the investigation was underway. Meanwhile, another complaint (158/23) was lodged with Mancheswar police station against accused Manoj Kumar Sahoo of defrauding Rs 10 lakhs from another person.

The police then apprehended Sahoo and detained him at the police station for interrogation during which the accused confessed to have cheated money from the two complainants.

The Mancheswar police is continuing investigation in the fraud cases by taking the accused real estate builder on remand.