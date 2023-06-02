Ready To Resume Operations With 26 Aircrafts: Go Air To DGCA

New Delhi: Crisis-hit Go Air’s interim resolution professional (IRP) has submitted a six-month revival plan with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), according to a report on June 2.

The Financial Express reported that the airline said it was ready to resume operations with its fleet of 26 operational aircraft and 400 pilots. The airline also told the DGCA that oil marketing companies have extended their support to help Go First, the business daily reported, citing sources.

Before the airline’s insolvency plea, oil marketing companies had put their operation on cash and carry terms, which means the airline had to clear its dues daily. The airline’s operations have been put on hold till June 4. In addition to oil marketing companies, the revival plan also cites support of 15 of the 20 major travel agents with regard to ticketing services.

Go First airlines has also said that it can deploy two aircraft to start Delhi-Srinagar and Delhi-Leh chartered flights immediately upon receiving approval from the DGCA. The airline plans to resume scheduled services on the Pune, Bagdogra, and Goa routes. The airline also said it will be able to deploy eight to 10 aircraft for the scheduled services, the report said.

On May 26, a group of aircraft lessors of Go First presented their case before the Delhi High Court seeking the deregistration of their planes by the aviation regulator DGCA. The lessors told the high court that the denial of deregistration by the DGCA is “illegitimate”.