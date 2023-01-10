Ready for Hockey World Cup Opening Ceremony in Cuttack? Know more

Cuttack: With the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar – Rourkela set to commence on 13 January 2023, a world-class celebration of hockey to commemorate the beginning of the Hockey World Cup 2023 in Odisha will be held on 11 January 2023 in Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

The inaugural ceremony will start at 3 pm on January 11. The show will feature live performances by India’s leading stars Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani along with BLACKSWAN, the famous K-Pop band featuring Odisha’s very own Shreya Lenka.

Amongst the stars is Pritam, the writer and composer of the Hockey World Cup 2023 Song, who will take the stage and enthral us along with incredible vocalists like Benny Dayal, Neeti Mohan, Lisa Mishra, Amit Mishra, Antara Mitra, Sreerama Chandra, Nakash Aziz and Shalmali Kholgade along with Namita Meleka from Odisha. Guru Aruna Mohanty and National Award winner Shiamak Davar have choreographed the dance performances. The event will also feature many local Odia stars and performers.

In an effort to avoid overcrowding near Barabati Stadium during the opening ceremony of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup-2023 on January 11, counters for online ticket redemption have been opened at four different places in the Silver City here.

The online ticket redemption counters have been opened at CDA Arunodaya Market, Big Bazar Mall, Naya Bazar Block office and CDA Sector 6 Market Complex.

People can redeem their online tickets at these counters from 11 am to 7 pm till January 10.