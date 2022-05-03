Reaching to the door step of rural customers through Mobile Customer Care Centre at Marshaghai

Bhubaneswar: In an endeavour that aims at enhancing the experience of rural electricity consumers in the Marshaghai area, TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, today inaugurated its first mobile Customer Care Centre (CCC) at Marshaghai tehsil in Kendrapada district.

Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, MLA, Mahakalapada flagged off the mobile CCC in presence of senior officials of TPCODL. This is also the 15th Customer Care Centre overall established by the company in its licensed area of operation.

The newly launched mobile CCC will serve rural customers, living in interior villages, who had to travel long distances to reach out to the nearest electricity office to register their issues and seek assistance. The customer care centre will offer service at their doorsteps to them. The two-counter mobile CCC will move to different villages in a pre-scheduled manner offering an instant response to customer needs related to billing issues, payment related queries and other complaints. A highly trained team of officials is deployed to manage all services at the mobile CCC. Customers can also register requests for new connections, names and address changes etc. here.

Ten lucky winners of the TPCODL Bill Pay & Win Scheme for the month of March 2022 for the Marshaghai area were also awarded in a ceremony following the inauguration of the mobile customer care centre.

“Our Customer Care Centres have provided a platform to all our consumers to reach out to us for all services related to electricity supply. Now taking a step forward, we have decided to reach out to the rural customers in the interior parts of Odisha. This attempt is to take our customer care centre service offerings to their place so they too benefit from all our service offerings.” Mr M. Shenbagam, Chief Executive Officer, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited said congratulated the team.