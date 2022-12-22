Run BTS episodes
Entertainment

Re-release of all Run BTS episodes on YouTube announced! 

By Pragativadi News Service
8

Seoul: BTS’ super famous variety show ‘Run BTS’ is available to watch on YouTube. An announcement was shared on the group’s social media channels, “From the very first episode to the latest one, now you can watch #RunBTS on YouTube! Episodes to be uploaded every day in chronological order”, read the post. 

Soon after, the first 40 episodes were made live on the BANGTANTV YouTube channel and the same will continue for the next 3 days. The program has so far been exclusive to VLive and Weverse, with only a few recent episodes released on the red video giant.

‘Run BTS’ has been a fan-loved show by the South Korean icons that first began in 2015 and has continued till the last episode 155 and has since returned for special editions every few weeks.

 

Pragativadi News Service 14181 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking