Re-release of all Run BTS episodes on YouTube announced! 

Seoul: BTS’ super famous variety show ‘Run BTS’ is available to watch on YouTube. An announcement was shared on the group’s social media channels, “From the very first episode to the latest one, now you can watch #RunBTS on YouTube! Episodes to be uploaded every day in chronological order”, read the post.

Soon after, the first 40 episodes were made live on the BANGTANTV YouTube channel and the same will continue for the next 3 days. The program has so far been exclusive to VLive and Weverse, with only a few recent episodes released on the red video giant.

#달려라방탄 첫 에피소드부터 새로운 에피소드까지 이제는 모두 유튜브에서 볼 수 있어요🥳!

From the very first episode to the latest one, now you can watch #RunBTS on YouTube🥳! 📆12/21~12/24 매일 순차적으로 업데이트 됩니다

(Episodes to be uploaded every day in chronological order) pic.twitter.com/zy6U9uVayW — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) December 21, 2022

‘Run BTS’ has been a fan-loved show by the South Korean icons that first began in 2015 and has continued till the last episode 155 and has since returned for special editions every few weeks.