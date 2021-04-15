RCB’s Skipper Virat Kohli Reprimanded For IPL Code Of Conduct Breach

Chennai: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli has been “reprimanded” for breaching Indian Premier League’s Code of Conduct during the IPL 2021 match against SunRisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, reports suggested.

Kohli fell prey to SRH all-rounder Jason Holder as he was caught by Vijay Shankar after getting a leading edge.

Meanwhile, Kohli was furious with himself as he slammed the boundary rope and a chair at the team’s dugout as he walked back to the pavilion.

Kohli admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 which relates to “Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match”.

On Wednesday night, RCB emerged winners in another nail-biting match in Chennai.