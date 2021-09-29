RCB Starts Chasing 149 Against Royals; Loses Kohli & Padikkal

Dubai: Rajasthan Royals (RR) put up 149 runs on the board at the conclusion of their 20 overs vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Till the end of the 13th over Bangalore scored 106/2 and need 44 runs in 42 balls at 6.28 rpo.

Though Yuzvendra Chahal and Shahbaz Ahmed picked two wickets each to restrict RCB below 150, an early blow to the Kohli army made the winning way difficult.

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal returned to Pavillion after scoring 25 and 22 runs respectively.

At one stage, Rajasthan Royals were cruising at 100/1 off 11 overs. But then the middle-order collapsed and they could only muster 49 runs in their final nine overs.

Rajasthan Royals were off to a flying start in the match thanks to a 77-run opening partnership between Evin Lewis (58) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (31). RCB bowlers brought them back into the game by chipping away with wickets at regular intervals during the middle overs.

Purple cap holder Harshal Patel was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, finishing with figures of three for 34.

Yuzvendra Chahal gave away 18 runs in his four overs and took two crucial wickets. While Shahbaz Ahmed also got two wickets.