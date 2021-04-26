RCB Skipper Virat Kohli Fined Rs 12 Lakh For Slow Over Rate Against CSK

Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli has been fined Rs 12 lakh for his team’s slow over rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Mr Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh,” said the IPL in a statement.

RCB’s unbeaten run was ended by CSK on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja leading the three-time champions to a 69-run win.