RBI to discontinue incremental cash reserve ratio in a phased manner

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 8 said it has decided to discontinue the incremental cash reserve ratio (I-CRR) in a phased manner.

“On a review, it has been decided to discontinue the I-CRR in a phased manner,” the central bank said in a press release.

The RBI said it will release 25% of the I-CRR funds on Sept. 9, another 25% on Sept. 23 and the rest on Oct. 7.

The central bank said that the amounts impounded under the I-CRR would be released in stages so that system liquidity is not subjected to sudden shocks and money markets function in an orderly manner.

RBI had earlier said that banks have to maintain a 10 percent incremental cash reserve ratio (ICRR) from August 12 as part of the central bank’s efforts to drain excess liquidity from the banking system following the withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 currency note.

Further, RBI Governor Das highlighted that the central bank considered imposition of ICRR desirable in interest of financial and price stability and banks will have enough liquidity to do their lending operations.

“The incremental CRR was considered necessary in the background of the liquidity overhang. We considered it desirable in interest of financial and price stability. It will have an impact on inflation also. It is a purely temporary measure,” Das said.

On May 19, the RBI announced the withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 note, allowing citizens to either exchange the note or deposit it in their accounts. The central bank on August 1 said that Rs 3.14 lakh crore worth of Rs 2,000 banknotes, or 88 percent in circulation, had returned to the banking system by July 31.