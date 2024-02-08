RBI MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5%.

The six-member monetary policy committee voted by 5:1 majority to keep the repo rate unchanged in its last meeting of FY24 as retail inflation continues to be above its target of 4%.

This is the sixth meeting on the trot that the MPC has maintained a status quo on the repo rate (the interest rate at which banks draw funds from RBI to overcome short-term liquidity mismatches). CPI for FY24 is projected at 5.4%, while its likely to be at 4.5% in FY25. RBI has pegged real GDP growth for FY25 at 7%.