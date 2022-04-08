RBI Monetary Policy: Repo Rate Unchanged; Inflation, GDP Growth Projections Revised For FY23

New Delhi: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent and decided to continue with its accommodative stance.

Reverse repo rate hiked to ensure liquidity. RBI will restore liquidity adjustment facility, said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.

It was widely expected that MPC would hold rates and the accommodative stance.

The RBI MPC on Friday voted to keep the benchmark repo and reverse repo rates unchanged for the 11th consecutive time.

“MPC voted unanimously to leave the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent. MPC also voted unanimously to keep the stance accommodative,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his Monetary Policy Statement.

The repo rate is the interest rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to banks. The reverse repo rate, the interest rate at which the RBI borrows from banks, remains unchanged at 3.35 percent.

Notably, the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate have remained unchanged at 4.25 per cent, Das informed.

“We are confronted with new but humongous challenges. Shortage in key commodities, fractures in international financial architecture and fear of de-globalisation. Extreme volatility characterises commodity and financial markets,” the RBI Governor said while mentioning that the global economy is witnessing “tectonic shifts” with the commencement of the war in Europe, followed by sanctions and escalating geopolitical tensions.

The governor said, the central bank has successfuly navigated its course through turbulent waters. “With the commencement of the war in Europe, we are confronted with new and humoungous challenges. Conflict in Europe has the potential to derail the global economy,” he said.

The first, as the RBI Governor listed, was a significant improvement in the external sector. “Second, Foreign Exchange Reserves which are at very comfortable levels. Third, substantial strengthening of the financial sector,” Das said. This is the 11th consecutive policy review when the RBI has decided to maintain a status quo on key policy rates. The central bank has not changed repo and reverse repo rates since May 2020.