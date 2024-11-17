Bhubaneswar: In a significant move to promote financial literacy among tribal communities, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released five booklets in the Santali language, written in the Ol Chiki script.

The initiative was officially launched by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the renowned Bali Jatra festival in Cuttack.

The booklets aim to educate diverse groups within the tribal population, including school children, farmers, entrepreneurs, self-help groups, and senior citizens. They cover essential topics such as financial products and services, good financial practices, digital banking, and consumer protection.

This initiative is part of the RBI’s broader efforts to commemorate its 90 years of operation in India. The central bank has also organized various events, such as quiz competitions among students, to further its mission of financial education.

Chief Minister Majhi emphasized the importance of such initiatives in empowering tribal communities with the knowledge needed to make informed financial decisions. The booklets will also be distributed in other states with significant Santali-speaking populations, including Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, and Tripura.