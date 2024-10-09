Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5% for the tenth consecutive time. This decision was made by a majority of five out of six members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), as announced by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das during a press conference in Mumbai.

Governor Das highlighted that the MPC has shifted its stance from “withdrawal of accommodation” to “neutral,” reflecting a balanced approach to managing inflation and supporting economic growth. “The decision to maintain the repo rate at 6.5% is aimed at ensuring price stability while fostering conditions for sustainable economic growth,” said Das.

The unchanged repo rate means that the cost of borrowing for banks remains stable, which is expected to provide relief to borrowers as their equated monthly installments (EMIs) will not increase. However, the Governor noted that the RBI will continue to monitor inflationary trends closely, especially in the context of food prices, which have been a significant contributor to overall inflation.

