RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 4%

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday announced that the repo rate would remain unchanged at 4 per cent for the eighth straight time.

The reverse repo rate was also kept unchanged at 3.35 per cent to keep a check on inflation and take out the economy following the ravages of the second wave of the pandemic.

Governor informed that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to continue with the accommodative policy stance to sustain growth and mitigate the impact of the Covid crisis.

Meanwhile, Governor Das said also that India was on the way to achieve a GDP growth of 9.5 per cent in the current fiscal year of 2021-22.