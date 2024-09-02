Puri: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, accompanied by his wife, visited Puri to offer prayers to Lord Jagannath and his divine siblings at the Srimandir on Monday, as part of his four-day visit to Odisha.

He received a warm welcome at the Singhadwar by the Srimandir administration, district officials, and servitors. After spending approximately thirty minutes inside the temple, he visited the shrines of Goddesses Mahalakshmi and Bimala within the temple complex.

Das offered prayers to the deities for the prosperity of India, its people, and the economy. “May Lord Jagannath bless us all and our nation,” he expressed.

Das came here for Jagannath Darshan in 2021 upon his appointment as the RBI Governor, he shared, “Mahaprabhu is always in my thoughts and prayers, every morning and evening,” he conveyed emotionally.