RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Honored With ‘Governor Of The Year’ Award-2023

New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday was awarded the ‘Governor of the Year’ Award for 2023 by international publication ‘Central Banking’. Das was awarded for heading the financial markets through the turbulent periods of the pandemic and the crippling impact of the Ukraine war.

The publication said, “The RBI governor has cemented critical reforms, overseen world-leading payments innovation and steered India through difficult times with a steady hand and well-crafted turn of phrase.”

Former governor Raghuram Rajan was the first from the country to be awarded the title back in 2015.

The publication praised the 66-year-old Das for his steady leadership during challenging times, including the collapse of a major non-banking firm, the first and second waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the inflationary impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“An economy as complex as India’s will likely never be free from challenges but, as Das faces up to the remainder of his second term, he can take pride in major achievements so far,” the award citation said.