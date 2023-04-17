Rayagada: Two Friends Consume Poison; One Dead, Another Critical

Rayagada: A minor girl died while her friend is struggling to survive at a hospital after both consumed poison.

The incident took place in Rayagada district this morning. However, it is not yet known why both of them consumed poison. The police are investigating from various aspects.

Sangeeta Heprika and Shivani Palka of Utukapadhu village in Kuli panchayat under Chandili police station are good friends. Both were studying at Kuli Sevashram School. Sangeeta was class 9 dropout while Shivani was studying in school in classIX.

Shivani used to visit Sangeeta regularly when she came home from school. Both were under severe mental duress. The family members of Sangeeta had gone to work this morning. Sangeeta was alone at home. Shivani went to his house.

Both consumed poison together and lost consciousness.

The family members rescued both of them in a critical condition and admitted them to nearby primary health centre. Both were shifted to Rayagada district headquarters hospital as their health condition deteriorated.

Sangeeta died while undergoing treatment there. However, Shivani is undergoing treatment in a critical condition. The exact cause of taking drastic step is yet to be ascertained.