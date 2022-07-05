Rayagada MLA Meets CM Naveen, Extends Support For Draupadi Murmu

Bhubaneswar: Independent MLA from Rayagada, Makaranda Muduli on Tuesday met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and announced his support for NDA’s Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu.

Earlier, Patnaik had requested Muduli to support Murmu as she is Odisha’s daughter and pride for every Odia.

The Chief Minister also told Muduli that all the votes should be cast in favour of her during the Presidential election. Muduli also said Draupadi Murmu is the pride of the tribal community.

The Chief Minister also spoke to Congress’s legislative party leader in the state assembly Narasingha Mishra and requested to support Draupadi Murmu in the presidential polls.