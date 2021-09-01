Rayagada: In-charge Superintendent of Excise Suspended Over ‘Bribery Bid’

Rayagada: The In-charge Superintendent of Excise, Rayagada, Prasanna Nayak has been placed under suspension after a video of him seeking bribe from liquor traders went viral.

Two Constables of the excise department were earlier suspended in this connection.

Some Excise department officials of Rayagada have been accused of hatching a plot to take bribe from a liquor distributor after a video of the purported conversation to crack the deal between them went viral on social media.

In the viral video, Nayak, constable Sushant Patra and a liquor distributor were heard having conversation about the bribery deal. Much to the shock, Nayak was telling the distributor to facilitate the kickback through Patra.

According to sources, the video of the conversation about the bribery deal was recorded at a lodge in Gunapur on April 13.