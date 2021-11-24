Rayagada-Guntur Express To Have Additional Stoppage At Gumada & Jimidipeta: ECoR

Bhubaneswar: For the convenience of daily commuters, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to provide stoppage of Rayagada-Guntur Express at Gajapatinagaram & Jimidipeta.

17243/17244 Guntur-Rayagada-Guntur Express from Guntur w.e.f. 1st December, 2021 and from Rayagada w.e.f. 2nd December, 2021 will provide stoppage at the above Stations. 17243 Guntur-Rayagada Express will arrive at Gumada at 1258hrs and will leave at 1300hrs.

Similarly, this will arrive at Jimidipeta at 1315hrs and will leave at 1317hrs towards Rayagada. On the return direction, 17244 Rayagada-Guntur Express will arrive at Jimidipeta at 1545hrs and will leave at 1547hrs. Similarly, this will arrive at Gumada at 1601hrs and will leave at 1603hrs towards Guntur.

Apart from this, the timings of 17244 Rayagada-Guntur Express from Parvatipuram Town to Gajapatinagaram have been revised. Passengers are requested to take stock about the arrival & departure of the above train.