Rayagada: Grama Rakhi Shot Dead By Maoists On Suspicion Of Being Police Informer

Rayagada: A Grama Rakhi was allegedly gunned down by Maoists on suspicion of being a police informer at Tikarpada village under Ambadala police limits in Rayagada district on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh Dandasena.

According to reports, some armed persons, who were in a certain uniform, took Santosh out of his house. Later, the extremists killed him on the village road before leaving the place.

A hand-written pamphlet was found near his body, saying he was an informer and therefore he is being killed.

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident.