Rayagada Excise Superintendent In-charge, Sambalpur Vigilance Inspector Arrested On Corruption Charges

Cuttack: The Odisha Vigilance has arrested two lady officers— Rayagada Excise Superintendent In-charge, Neena Beura, and Sambalpur Division Vigilance Inspector, Manasi Jena, over charges of corruption.

According to a press note by Vigilance Directorate, the officers of Odisha Vigilance kept a close watch over the movement and activities of Neena Beura, In-charge Superintendent of Excise, Rayagada, after receiving reliable information regarding collection of huge cash by her as illegal gratification from IMFL & Country Liquor Vendors.

Accordingly, at around 11.30 PM on Friday, Vigilance officers intercepted her near Totapada chhak on NH-16 in Khurdha while she was plying from Rayagada to Bhubaneswar in a private vehicle. During interception, suspected ill-gotten cash of Rs.6,29,000 was found from the possession of Beura, which she could not account for satisfactorily.

“The cash has been recovered from Beura and seized. Following interception, search is continuing at various locations associated with Beura in Bhubaneswar, Rayagada and Cuttack district. In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS case No.11 dt.14.05.2022 U/s 7(a)/13 (2) r/w 13(1) (b) Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered against Smt. Neena Beura, In-charge Superintendent of Excise, Rayagada.

Today i.e. on 14.05.2022 she has been arrested and forwarded to the Court. The investigation of the case is in progress, the Vigilance Directorate said.

In another Vigilance operation carried out by the Internal Vigilance Unit of Cell Division, Vigilance Directorate, on 13.05.2022, Manasi Jena, Inspector of Police, Vigilance, Sambalpur Division was trapped for demand and acceptance of bribe of Rs.10 lakhs through her associate, Mukesh Sahoo of Bargarh, from a complainant for closing a petition, which Jena was enquiring into.

“In this connection, Vigilance Cell P.S. Case No.5 dated 12.05.2022 U/s 7/12 PC Act, 1988 as amended by PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered against both the accused Jena and her associate and is under investigation. Today i.e. on 14.05.2022, both the accused persons Manasi Jena, Inspector and her associate (private person) Mukesh Sahoo have been arrested and are being forwarded to the Court,” the Vigilance Directorate informed.

Interacting with media on Saturday, Vigilance Director Y K Jethwa said: “Odisha Vigilance is committed to take strong actions against corrupt practices of govt functionaries, including its own. Intelligence gathering has been intensified and Search and Interception teams are kept in readiness round the clock in the State for acting on verified inputs. Also, an Internal Vigilance Unit has been activated under the Cell Division at Vigilance Directorate which exclusively keeps a watch on the activities of Vigilance Officials. With these steps we hope to continue strong measures against corruption.”