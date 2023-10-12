Rayagada: Ex-Marketing Inspector, Wife Jailed For 2 Yrs In DA Case Conviction

Bhubaneswar: A retired marketing inspector and his wife have been sentenced to undergo two years of rigorous imprisonment following their conviction in a disproportionate assets case.

Prafulla Chandra Panigrahi, Ex-Marketing Inspector (Retired), Kashipur in Rayagada district and his wife Renubala Panigrahi, who were charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case for possession of disproportionate assets to their known sources of income, were convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and fine of Rs.10,000 each and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months each more for commission of the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) PC Act, 1988.

Odisha Vigilance said that it will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Prafulla Panigrahi following his conviction.