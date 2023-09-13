Rayagada DFO Bijay Kumar Parida Suspended After Arrest

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department has suspended Bijaya Kumar Parida, DFO, Rayagada Peripheral, who was arrested on August 25 for accumulating disproportionate assets to the tune of 206% of his known sources of income.

According to reports, the action comes after the DFO spent more than 48 hours in Jharpada jail in the capital city after the Special Vigilance court sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

It is worth mentioning here that during simultaneous house searches by Odisha Vigilance at seven places linked to the DFO on August 24 it was found that Parida accumulated disproportionate assets worth over Rs 4 crore, including a G+3-storey building of 9,500 sqft worth Rs 1.8 crore in Cuttack, a triple-storey building and a flat in Bhubaneswar, 17 plots in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and other towns, Rs 1.24 lakh in cash and gold jewellery weighing 650 gm, in his and his family members’ names.