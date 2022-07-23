Rayagada Cholera death toll rises to 8

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health department has now confirmed that eight persons have died so far of cholera and several have been infected by the water-borne disease in Kashipur block in Odisha’s Rayagada district.

Reportedly, a patient succumbs in Dengaguda under Kashipur taking the death toll to 8. A total of 48 patients are currently under treatment in 3 separate hospitals. Total number of infected persons crossed 200.

The medical service has been divided into four sections for treating patients. Including, three mobile health units have been deployed in Guguput, Dengagud and Ramaguda villages.

Water is being supplied using a tanker in the areas where bacteria have been found. The water source has been isolated for decontamination.

Similarly, ASHA and Anganwadi workers are pressed into service by the district administration in door-to-door screening for early identification of patients, distributing medicines in the affected villages and conducting awareness drives in villages. A helpline number has also been issued for emergency purposes.