Rayagada Cholera Death Toll Rises To 10

Bhubaneswar: The death toll due to cholera in Kashipur block in Odisha’s Rayagada district has mounted to 10 after two more people succumbed to the water-borne disease on Wednesday.

Following this, the health department has also set up camps at seven places and deployed around eight mobile health care teams, which are monitoring the situation in the affected areas. Similarly, para-medical staff from other parts of the district have also been deployed in the affected villages.

It is pertinent to mention that the disease also spread to the villages in Nuapada as one person died and 20 others were critical.