Rayagada: 10 Kg Ganja Seized, Peddler Held

Rayagada: The Excise Department officials seized 10 kg and 175 grams of ganja in Rayagada district and arrested the drug peddler.

The accused has been identified as Nimai Barui (23) of Narajpur area of West Bengal.

Acting on a tip-off, the team of cops conducted a raid at the Rayagada bus stand and arrested the accused. The ganja worth over Rs 1 lakh has been seized from his possession.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered in the police station and the accused has been forwarded to the court.