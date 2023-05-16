Ravneet Kaur Appointed CCI Chairperson

New Delhi: The Central government on Monday appointed Ravneet Kaur, a 1988 Punjab cadre IAS officer, as the new chairperson of the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Kaur is currently the Additional Chief Secretary and Financial Commissioner at the Department of Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management in Chandigarh.

As per the May 15 order, her appointment will be for five years from the date she assumes charge or till the date of attaining the age of 65 years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The CCI Chairperson post has been vacant since the previous office-holder Ashok Kumar Gupta retired in October last year.

Sangeeta Verma has been serving as the acting Chairperson