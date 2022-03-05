Ravindra Jadeja Breaks Kapil Dev’s 35 YO Record During His 175*

Mohali: Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday surpassed former Indian skipper Kapil Dev after scoring century in the ongoing second Test match between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali.

On Day 2, Jadeja continued his stupendous knock from his overnight score of 45 as he swivelled, pulled, dabbed, swayed and drove an array of strokes against the Sri Lankan bowlers who had no answers to stop the left-handed batter.

Jadeja added 130 runs with his spin bowling partner Ravichandran Ashwin for India’s seventh-wicket stand, the latter made 61 off 82 balls before his dismissal to Sri Lanka pacer Suranga Lakmal.

However, Jadeja continues his exploits despite losing the wicket of his partner and plundered 17 fours and three massive sixes. Jadeja completed a single off Lasith Embuldeniya’s over to reach the three-figure mark on the second instance in the red-ball format.

In the course of his magnificent knock, Jadeja went past Kapil Dev’s 163 against the same opposition in the Kanpur Test of the year 1986 while batting at No.7. Jadeja, too, played at the same position in the first innings against Sri Lanka.