Ravinder Bhakar is new head of NFDC’s Films Division, CFSI

Mumbai: The CEO of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Ravinder Bhakar assumed charge of National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), Films Division and Children Films Society of India (CFSI) today, 13th December 2021. This is consequent to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s order last Friday, appointing him as Managing Director (MD) of NFDC, Director General (DG) of Films Division and CEO of CFSI.

Mr. Bhakar, a 1999-batch officer of Indian Railway Stores Service (IRSS), has been assigned these charges in addition to his present duties as CEO of the film certification body.

With this, all film-related departments of M/o I&B, headquartered in Mumbai, have come under a single command.

Speaking about the development, Mr. Bhakar said that the move is expected to further smoothen the ongoing process of merger of Films Division and CFSI with NFDC, which is undergoing major reforms in its structure and functioning. He said that the well-defined structuring of the reformed corporation, in alignment with the requirements of the film Industry, would be a primary item on his agenda, along with interests of the employees of the departments being merged.

Mr. Ravinder Bhakar is a Mechanical engineer from MNIT, Jaipur. An Indian Engineering Services officer, he is the recipient of prestigious awards, including the National Award for outstanding service from Minister of Railways, and General Manager Award for exemplary service in both Western Railways (WR) & Central Railways (CR). He has contributed to various modernization drives in WR and CR and was closely associated in developing modern PR techniques, implementation of electronic procurement, formulation of various multimodal logistics plans and transport management.