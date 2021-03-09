Ravichandran Ashwin Wins ICC’s February Player Of The Month Award

New Delhi: Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for February for his stellar show against England.

In the three Tests, Ashwin scored a 106 in the second innings of India’s second Test victory over England at Chennai.

Ashwin finished as the top wicket-taker in the 3-1 series win against England. He also scored his seventh Test century. He also became the second-fastest bowler in history to 400 Test wickets, behind only Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan.

Scoring a total of 176 runs across these games and taking 24 wickets, Ashwin was the unanimous choice to win in the men’s category for February and garnered the most votes in the fan vote, the ICC said in a statement.

In the women’s category, England’s Tammy Beaumont was adjudged the Women’s Player of the Month. She played three ODIs against New Zealand Women in February and scored half-centuries in each of them.

England Test captain Joe Root and West Indies test debutant Kyle Mayerswere nominated alongside Ashwin for the honour.