Ravi Teja’s ‘Ravanasura’ Latest Poster Unveiled! 

New Delhi: The makers of the upcoming film Ravanasura starring Ravi Teja have shared the latest poster from the movie.

Sharing the poster, the actor wrote, “Very excited!! #ravanasura.”Sushanth Akkineni, who is also the lead in the film, shared his first look poster from the project.

Check out the poster here:

In the poster, donning a tuxedo, the actor looks dangerous in the picture. The actor will essay the role of a lawyer in the movie.

On the work front, besides Ravanasura, Ravi Teja also has other major projects lined up for release. The actor will soon be seen in Ramesh Varma’s Khiladi.