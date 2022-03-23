Ravi Teja’s ‘Rama Rao On Duty’ To Hit Theatres On June 17

Mumbai: Ravi Teja starrer action thriller Ramarao On Duty is all set to hit the theatres on June 17, 2022. The film also stars Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan as the female lead along with Ravi Teja. Venu Thottampudi will also play a key role in the project which will also mark his return.

Nasir, Senior Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, ‘Sarpatta’ John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikela Bharani, Rahul Rama Krishna, Erojulo Sri, Madhu Sudan Rao and Surekha Vani will also be part of the cast.

Check out the post below:

The movie was produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, the movie is said to be inspired by real-life events. Ramarao On Duty is written and directed by Sarath Mandava and is jointly produced by SLV Cinemas and RT Team Works banners.