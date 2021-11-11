Ravi Teja’s ‘Khiladi’ To Hit Theatres On February 11
Mumbai: Tollywood star Ravi Teja’s upcoming film Khiladi is all set to hit theatres on February 11. The makers of the movie announced its release date on social media with a new poster.
The director Ramesh Varma took to Twitter to share the poster and the releasing date. He wrote: “Revealing the Release date for y’ll! Mass Maharaja Arriving as #Khiladi on Feb 11th, 2022.”
Revealing the Release date for y’ll! Mass Maharaja Arriving as #Khiladi on Feb 11th 2022#KhiladiFromFeb11th2022@RaviTeja_offl @ThisIsDSP @DimpleHayathi @Meenakshiioffl @idhavish @muralekrisshna @anusuyakhasba @akarjunofficial@Iamunnimukundan #KoneruSatyanarayana #AStudiosLLP pic.twitter.com/V3YaFG83qA
— Ramesh Varma (@DirRameshVarma) November 11, 2021
Ravi Teja also took to his social media handles and wrote, “See you in cinemas #Khiladi February 11th, 2022.”
See you in cinemas 😎 #Khiladi
February 11th, 2022. pic.twitter.com/vCW6y3P1Kf
— Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) November 11, 2021
In the poster, Ravi Teja is seen sporting shades and smoking a cigarette in the poster.
Directed by Ramesh Varma, the film is currently in the last stage of its shooting. Ravi Teja will be seen romancing two heroines- Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi in the film. Satyanarayana Koneru is producing the film for which music is scored by Devi Sri Prasad.