Ravi Teja’s ‘Khiladi’ To Hit Theatres On February 11 

Mumbai: Tollywood star Ravi Teja’s upcoming film Khiladi is all set to hit theatres on February 11. The makers of the movie announced its release date on social media with a new poster.

The director Ramesh Varma took to Twitter to share the poster and the releasing date. He wrote: “Revealing the Release date for y’ll! Mass Maharaja Arriving as #Khiladi on Feb 11th, 2022.”

Ravi Teja also took to his social media handles and wrote, “See you in cinemas #Khiladi February 11th, 2022.”

In the poster, Ravi Teja is seen sporting shades and smoking a cigarette in the poster.

Directed by Ramesh Varma, the film is currently in the last stage of its shooting. Ravi Teja will be seen romancing two heroines- Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi in the film. Satyanarayana Koneru is producing the film for which music is scored by Devi Sri Prasad.