Ravi Teja Unveils The First Look Of Ramarao On Duty

Hyderabad: Actor Ravi Teja unveiled the first look of his forthcoming project titled Ramarao on Duty. The film’s production house SLV Cinemas. The film’s production house SLV Cinemas took Twitter to share the first look. He tweeted: “Meet the MASSiest officer RAMA RAO. #RT68 titled as #RamaRaoOnDuty.”

On the first look poster of Ramarao On Duty, Ravi Teja is seen in an angry yet stylish avatar. He is at a magistrate’s office, with him taking oath as a government officer. Reportedly, the actor plays a Mandal revenue officer in the movie.

The movie was produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, the movie is said to be inspired by real-life events. Sam CS has composed the music of the film that also stars Divyansha Kaushik as the female lead. The shooting is currently underway in Hyderabad.