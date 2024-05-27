Ravi Dubey’s Rap Performance Stuns Diljit Dosanjh in Heartwarming On-Stage Moment

Renowned Indian actor and producer Ravi Dubey, best known for his roles in films like “Farradday” and “Matsya Kaand,” took social media by storm with a video of himself rapping. The versatile star, who also runs his own production house, Dreamiyata Music, showcased his hidden musical talent in an impromptu rap session.

Dubey’s unexpected performance caught the attention of many, including popular singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh. The two stars recently shared a stage, where Dubey’s rapping skills left Dosanjh visibly stunned. In a heartwarming moment captured on video, Dosanjh, known for his musical prowess, applauded Dubey’s rap and the duo exchanged a heartwarming moment.

Taking to social media, he writes “Nikaal dun khud ka track, Alb oh love

label bhi hai apna …@ @dreamiyata”

Dreamiyata Music, Dubey’s production house, has been making waves in the industry, and this latest venture into music has already turned out to be a successful chapter for the actor-producer. Ravi’s latest production ‘Ve Haaniyaan’ became viral instantly after the songs’ release, proving how Ravi Dubey has cracked music within the early years of him turning inti a producer.