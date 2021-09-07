Ravi Dubey Travelled 7,187 Kms To Be With Sargun On Her Birthday

Mumbai: Television actor Ravi Dubey travelled around 7,187 Kms from London to Mumbai to be with her wife, Sargun Mehta on her Birthday.

Ravi Dubey took to his Instagram handle and dropped two stunning pictures with his gorgeous wife, Sargun Mehta, from a breathtaking location. In the pictures, Ravi and Sargun can be seen sharing a moment of pure bliss, and the sunlight falling on their faces. Ravi also penned a birthday note for her, he wrote: “I don’t know why i get teary-eyed whenever i talk about you , or write about you ,You are literally the center of my life sargun, Ask me what it feels to get up in the morning and see the radiant face of god sleeping next to me ..just looking at you fills my heart with sunlight ….that’s why i cherish every second with you like it’s a moment in heaven ….i pray and wish for you to rule the world this year ..”

As a postscript, the Jamai Raja actor also mentioned that while he travelled 7187 kms for her, he would have done it even if he had to travel light years. “P.S. Mumbai is 7,187 kms from london even if the distance was in light years i would come …and the light will always be golden,” wrote Ravi.

Ravi and Sargun met on the sets of 12/24 Karol Bagh and found love in each other. After dating for three years, the two tied the knot in 2013 in a big fat Punjabi affair. The couple also participated in Nach Baliye 5 together where they impressed judges and audience with their dance and chemistry. While Ravi calls Sargun ‘choti’, she lovingly addresses him as ‘badi’. They continue to give couple goals to fans and share sneak peeks into their lives on social media.