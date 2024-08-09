Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta’s blockbuster song ‘Ve Haaniyaan’s female version!

The power couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are truly a creative powerhouse. From being top names in the television world to becoming some of the biggest stars on the big screen, they have done it all. While they have spread their wings across various platforms, they have also produced a song titled ‘Ve Haaniyaan’ under their music banner ‘Dreamiyata Music.’ Now, it’s time for people to enjoy the female version of this superhit song, sung by Neha Kakkar.

Ravi Dubey took to his social media to announce the release of the female version of ‘Ve Haaniyaan’ with a new poster. He jotted down the caption –

“AUDIO OUT NOW ON ALL PLATFORMS OFFICIAL VIDEO RELEASING ON 16th AUGUST

@dreamiyata

Singer – Neha Kakkar

Music – Avvysra and Suyash @avvysra and @suyashmusic

Lyrics & Composition- Sagar @sagarmuzic7

Mix master by – @ericpillai @dannymusic77 @srmanjain @preetjrajput @khanaltaf11 @iamvarun_gupta

Distribution and Marketing Team: @dilrajnandha, @kaybe._ @jaggybajaj @mrdeep25”

With the release of their maiden production, ‘Ve Haaniyaan’, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Music has struck gold in the music industry. This power couple has not only delivered one of the most beloved and celebrated songs of 2024 but also shattered records along the way. ‘Ve Haaniyaan’ swiftly crossed 100 million + views on YouTube surpassing Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ as the most-used track on Instagram Reels.