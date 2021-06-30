Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia Nominated For Arjuna Award

New Delhi: The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Wednesday nominated wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia for the Arjuna award.

19-year-old Anshu Malik and Sarita Mor have also been nominated by the WFI for the prestigious award.

Deepak won a silver medal at the 2019 World Championship in Nur Sultan while Ravi had bagged a bronze along with a ticket to Tokyo. Both will participate in the upcoming Olympics.

Ravi has emerged as a strong medal contender in the 57kg category at the Olympics, where he is seeded fourth. Before winning a silver medal at the Poland Open, he had defended his Asian title in Almaty.

On the other hand, young wrestler Malik has won five medals in six tournaments, including the Asian title since starting her career in the senior circuit in 2020. Sarita Mor won the Asian title in 59kg in Almaty, but unfortunately, missed out on the Olympic qualification.