Ravenshaw University: UG, PG Exams On Hold After Covid Cases Surface

Cuttack: Ravenshaw University in Odisha’s Cuttack city has postponed UG and PG examinations, which were scheduled to be conducted by the university from March 25, after two hostel boarders tested positive for COVID-19.

The decision to put the test on hold was taken following detection of two Covid-19 positive cases in the varsity, Examination Controller Trilochan Mishra said.

The exams would be rescheduled after the covid situation improves.