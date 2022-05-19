Ravenshaw University students resort to fast-unto-death protest over gate opening
By Haraprasad Das
Cuttack: Ravenshaw University students resorted to fast-unto-death protest opposing administration’s decision to open backside gate citing movement of heavy vehicles & nuisance by outsiders.

The students have now sat in front of the Vice-Chancellor’s office. They have opposed opening and closing of the college gates without justifiable considerations.

“Gate No.4 remains open always. Near to the gate, there is a foreign liquor shop and a den of anti-socials. Students are facing a lot of problems to pass through this gate. This gate should be closed and Gate No 1 and 2 should remain open for students’ entry and exit,” demanded agitating students.

Instead, students have demanded to open main entrance gate. Meanwhile, the response of authorities is awaited.

