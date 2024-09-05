Cuttack: Ravenshaw University has urgently requested the deployment of additional police forces following a series of protests related to a controversial renaming proposal. The university’s Registrar highlighted the escalating tensions on campus, emphasizing the need for enhanced security to protect students, staff, and their families.

In a formal letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Cuttack, the Registrar detailed the situation, noting that protests have been ongoing since September 1, 2024. The letter stressed the presence of approximately 3,000 students residing in various hostels, along with the families of both teaching and non-teaching staff living on campus. The Registrar expressed concerns that the situation could deteriorate further without immediate intervention.

The request for police deployment aims to restore peace and ensure the safety of everyone on campus. The Registrar urged the DCP to treat the matter with urgency and deploy police personnel around the clock at key points within the university.

The controversy has been further fueled by remarks from Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, which have sparked political tensions and demands for an apology from opposition parties.