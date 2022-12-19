Ravenshaw University Lecturer Dies In Road Accident In Cuttack

Cuttack: A Hindi lecturer of Ravenshaw University was killed after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a pickup van at Paika Sahi under Sadar police limits here.

The deceased has been identified as Purandar Biswal.

According to reports, Biswal was heading towards the varsity on a motorcycle this morning. Meanwhile, a pickup van hit the two-wheeler. As Biswal fell on the road and died on the spot.

A pall of gloom descended on the university after the demise of the teacher.