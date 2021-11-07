Raveena Tandon ‘likes’ tweets praising original Tip Tip Barsa Pani

Mumbai: Raveena Tandon has been ‘liking’ tweets that praised her version of Tip Tip Barsa Paani hours after Sooryavanshi released a new version of the song with Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar in it. The original version, released as part of the film Mohra, starred Raveena and Akshay.

Raveena is yet to publicly comment on the revamped version, she did like two tweets that seemingly praised her version of the song. The first tweet read, “Original Tip Tip Barsa Pani is something else, that too in early 90s.” Another tweet featured moments from the original song. “Raveena Tandon in Mohra (1994) Dir.Rajiv Rai,” the tweet read, featuring her pictures from the song.

The new version has been remixed by Tanishk Bagchi and singers Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik recreated the song.