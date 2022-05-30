Raveena Mehta becomes the first Indian Female Singer to perform at 75th Cannes Film Festival

Cannes: While there were many Indian celebrities who represented our country at the Cannes film festival this year, singer-songwriter Raveena Mehta this year was her fourth time showcasing our country’s culture at this global event.

This year Raveena’s First red carpet look was honoring the Diamond Jubilee of this gala event by wearing a Black Diamanté Chain Dress custom made by DimpleAmrin.

This year, Raveena not only attended the premiere of ‘Boy From Heaven’, but was also invited to perform for Tiffany’s Fashion Week in hermitage hotel, Monaco where she sang songs of some iconic artists like Whitney Houston and Celine Dion amongst other artists. She was thrilled looking at how people were appreciative of the culture and Indian music.

This year was made even more special for Singer-Songwriter Raveena Mehta as during this fashion show, she also released the teaser of her upcoming song ‘Tujhse Milne Ki Aas’ which is a promotional song for Mini Film’s new Ruskin Bond anthology ‘Falling In Love Again’.

Raveena also performed her new song ‘Tujhse Milne Ki Aas’ during this event which was loved by the French crowd. This song was entirely shot in Cannes during the 75th Cannes Film Festival and we just cannot wait to watch it and listen to her melodious voice!

