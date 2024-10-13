Bhubaneswar: The capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar, is all set to celebrate Ravan Podi at ten designated locations, marking the grand conclusion of the Dussehra festivities. The Commissionerate Police has issued a set of guidelines to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the event.

The Ravan Podi, symbolizing the victory of good over evil, will see the burning of large effigies of the demon king Ravana, accompanied by spectacular fireworks displays. The celebrations will take place at key locations including Jharpada, Baramunda, Naharkanta, Koradakanta, Bankual, Gopalpur, KIIT Road, and Chandaka, as well as Simulia Patna Dola Jatra field and Kapil Prasad Football Ground.

To ensure public safety, the following guidelines have been issued:

Minimum Distance: Spectators must maintain a minimum distance of 100 meters from the area where the effigies are burned.

Authorized Fireworks: Only authorized fireworks are permitted. Fireworks containing chlorate or other prohibited explosive mixtures are strictly banned.

Wind Conditions: Fireworks displays will not be conducted if the wind velocity exceeds 50 kilometers per hour.

Safety Measures: Adequate firefighting equipment and first-aid facilities must be available at the site, in consultation with fire service authorities.

Prohibited Areas: Fireworks must not be ignited within 250 meters of hospitals, nursing homes, schools, or other sensitive areas without proper consent from local authorities.

Supervision: Once fireworks are brought to the site, they must not be left unattended or unprotected.

Electrical Safety: No electrical wires are allowed within 20 meters of the fireworks area.

Flammable Materials: No flammable or hazardous materials, except those required for the fireworks, are allowed in the licensed premises.

The local administration has made special arrangements to manage the crowd and ensure a smooth celebration. Firefighters and security personnel will be deployed at all locations to handle any emergencies.

The Ravan Podi celebrations in Bhubaneswar are expected to draw large crowds, with people eagerly awaiting the spectacular sight of the effigies going up in flames, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. The event promises to be a fitting finale to the Dussehra festivities, bringing the community together in a spirit of joy and unity.

