Ratna Palanka Repair, Silver Cladding Of Srimandir Singhadwara To Be Carried Out During Rath Yatra

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has decided to carry out repair work of Ratna Palanka (bed) of Lord Jagannath and his siblings and the silver cladding of Singhadwar of Srimandir during Rath Yatra.

Decision regarding this has been taken at a crucial meeting of SJTA today, SJTA chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das said.

Both tasks are decided to be completed during nine-day sojourn of the deities.

SJTA Chief Administrator Ranjan Das said, a donor from outside the state expressed interest to donate the necessary silver materials for the cladding of Singhadwar. “He will provide the same once we furnished the details regarding quantity of silver,” Das said.

It was decided in the meeting that temple north door will be opened during the repair work for entry into the shrine.

All necessary measures will be taken to complete the works during Ratha Yatra.

“We will seek necessary permission from the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) for the silver coating of the Singhadwar” Das added.

The entire work will be undertaken under CCTV surveillance amid tight security.