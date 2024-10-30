Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is prepared to begin the distribution of new ration cards to beneficiaries starting next month, informed the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra on Wednesday.

The government will begin the issuance of new ration cards following the scrutiny of over ten lakh applications, the Minister announced. Previously, the authorities were engaged in verifying the e-KYC of applicants for new ration cards.

The government previously announced that it would remove ineligible beneficiaries from the ration card holder list under the Food Security Act.

The government has established 12 criteria for the inclusion of eligible families. Likewise, ten criteria have been specified for the exclusion of ineligible families.