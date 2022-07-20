Ration Card Digitization
Top NewsBreakingNational

Ration Card Digitization Completed In All States/UTs; Nearly 19.5 Cr Ration Cards Digitized

99% of total 19.5 Ration Cards under NFSA seeded with Aadhaar Number

By Pragativadi News Service
57

New Delhi: The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ms. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today informed that the digitization of ration cards has been completed in all States/UTs and 19.5 Crore (approx.) Ration Cards are available on transparency portal of respective States/UTs.

99% of total 19.5 Crore ration cards under NFSA have already been seeded with Aadhaar number (i.e. at least one member of the household). States/UTs have been given time upto30th September, 2022 to complete the Aadhaar seeding of the remaining ration cards.

For effective implementation and bringing transparency in Public Distribution System (PDS), Government has implemented a scheme – “End-to-end Computerization of Targeted Public distribution System (TPDS) Operations”. Under this scheme, various activities were carried out such as digitization of ration cards/beneficiary and other databases, online allocation, computerization of supply-chain management, setting up of transparency portal and grievance redressal mechanism, etc.

Besides, automation of fair price shop (FPS) had also been done which involves installation of electronic Point of Sale (ePoS) device at FPS for authentication of beneficiaries and electronic capturing of transaction data. About 5.32 lakh FPSs out of total 5.33 lakh FPSs across the country have been automated so far.

State/UT-wise progress of Aadhaar seeding in ration card:-

Sl. States/UTs % Seeding of Ration Cards
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 100%
2 Andhra Pradesh 100%
3 Arunachal Pradesh 85%
4 Assam 93%
5 Bihar 100%
6 Chandigarh 100%
7 Chhattisgarh 100%
8 Dadra & NH and Daman Diu 100%
9 Delhi 100%
10 Goa 100%
11 Gujarat 100%
12 Haryana 100%
13 Himachal Pradesh 100%
14 Jammu & Kashmir 100%
15 Jharkhand 98%
16 Karnataka 100%
17 Kerala 100%
18 Ladakh 99%
19 Lakshadweep 100%
20 Madhya Pradesh 100%
21 Maharashtra 100%
22 Manipur 99%
23 Meghalaya 38%
24 Mizoram 98%
25 Nagaland 92%
26 Odisha 99%
27 Puducherry 97.4%
28 Punjab 100%
29 Rajasthan 100%
30 Sikkim 100%
31 Tamil Nadu 100%
32 Telangana 100%
33 Tripura 100%
34 Uttarakhand 100%
35 Uttar Pradesh 100%
36 West Bengal 95%
National Summary 99.1%

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Pragativadi News Service 6597 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking